(Adds comments, background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 7 Private equity-fueled
mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil may surpass last
year's 13.6 billion reais ($4.3 billion) in deals as political
and economic uncertainty eases, executives at industry group
ABVCAP said on Tuesday.
While economic activity is bound to deteriorate in coming
months, buyout firms eyeing Brazilian investments for the long
term may buy into assets whose value declined due to a sharp
currency devaluation and a growing dearth of capital, said
Fernando Borges, who presides over ABVCAP, a group representing
buyout firms in the country.
While companies are still far from cheap, the recent
correction in valuations left them more attractive, Borges and
other senior executives told reporters at ABVCAP's annual summit
in Rio de Janeiro. Education, healthcare, consumer and retail
industries are among the sectors drawing the most interest from
buyout firms, he added.
Infrastructure, with a need of 50 billion reais of
additional capital in the coming years, may attract additional
commitments from buyout firms.
Infrastructure projects as well as energy and engineering
companies are struggling for capital as the government curbs
spending and a corruption scandal at state-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA limits access to debt and equity
financing for some in these sectors.
With funds raising record money from clients and the amount
of available money to invest at its highest level in years, 2015
looks set to be "a better year than the prior year, in theory,"
said Borges, who also heads the Brazilian unit of Carlyle Group
LP. "It won't be a bargain market, though."
The quality of available assets in the marketplace is "very
good," preventing valuations from falling further, the
executives added. Still, the weak outlook for equity capital
markets in Brazil, which could extend for years, may favor
private equity firms as they are flush with capital, Borges
noted.
Brazil-focused buyout firms fetched $5.56 billion through 23
partial or final fundraising efforts, representing more than
half of the total raised in Latin America last year, regional
industry group Lavca said in February.
Brazil was also the largest market for private equity and
venture capital deals, with $4.57 billion in purchases through
141 transactions, according to Lavca data. That represented 58
percent of invested capital and 46 percent of deals in Latin
America.
($1 = 3.136 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)