LONDON May 15 Private equity funds have
struggled to offload investments made before the financial
crisis and are taking longer to pay out to investors, research
showed on Wednesday.
Data from research firm Prequin showed that companies sold
by funds in 2012 were held for an average of 5 years, compared
to an average holding period of 3.9 years for companies sold in
2008.
"Fund managers are still struggling to sell investments for
a sufficient profit that were purchased at peak prices during
the buyout boom, and consequently are holding portfolio
companies for longer," said Ignatius Fogarty, Head of Private
Equity Products at Prequin.
Just 33 percent of the capital investors chipped into deals
made in 2007 has been returned in the last six years, compared
to a 95 percent pay back rate in the six years after 2001.