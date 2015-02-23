(Repeats story first filed on Sunday, no changes to text)
* European private equity faces rich foreign rivals
* Focus turns to specific industries
* Investors demand more for their money
By Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, Feb 22 Outgunned by Chinese and Middle
Eastern competitors and lacking the breadth of service of their
U.S. rivals, European private equity firms are focusing on
specific industries to compete on their home turf.
Private equity fund managers, gathering in Berlin on Monday
for their largest annual conference, will weigh the potential
threat of deep pocketed buyers from developing economies in Asia
and the Middle East.
This group, which includes China's property and
entertainment giant Dalian Wanda Group Co and sovereign wealth
funds from Singapore, Qatar, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, has become a
recurrent feature of European auctions where it can beat local
investors on price.
"This is a new development," said Hugh Langmuir, a managing
partner at European private equity firm Cinven. "So far the
incidents have been limited but it's on a watching brief."
London-based Cinven has turned the trend to its advantage by
using its Hong Kong office to grow assets across Asia and
negotiate rich exits such as the 900 million pound ($1.4
billion) sale of British restaurant chain Pizza Express to
Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital last year.
For those firms seeking an exit from a business, like in
Cinven's example, widening the pool of possible buyers has made
the process more competitive and secured a higher price.
"Having a global team and expertise in helping companies
expand into new markets are strong differentiators," said Luca
Bassi, a managing director at Boston-based buyout fund Bain
Capital.
NO ROOM FOR GENERALISTS
While some of the major U.S. funds such as Blackstone
and KKR have diversified their investments across
several asset classes, providing anything from alternative asset
management, real estate and hedge fund solutions, European firms
have been reluctant to tackle new business areas.
Many of them believe that specialisation is the way forward.
In Europe where smaller to middle market deals worth between
500 million and 2 billion euros have become the mainstay of the
industry, specialisation is even more compelling as blockbuster
deals have been harder to execute.
"If you are a mid-market generalist investor in Europe, you
will want to develop a specialism quickly, or you may struggle
to differentiate," said Joseph Schull, a managing director and
head of European operations at private equity firm Warburg
Pincus.
Some European mid-market firms have started raising
"thematic funds" focusing on areas where they see high returns
such as consumer, media and technology.
In Britain, consumer-focused private equity firm Lion
Capital, which backs Britain's high street retailer All Saints,
is preparing to raise its largest buyout fund to date worth
about $2.5 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.
"There is no market for generalists in Europe," the source
said. "It's a natural selection."
The need for specialisation comes after U.S. behemoths such
as Leonard Green and Providence have spent more than two decades
targeting the retail and media industries, respectively.
PRESSURE ON FEES
European buyout funds seeking new money to play with are
also having to deal with pickier investors, known as limited
partners, who need a strong investment story, wary of paying
several hundred millions of dollars in annual management fees.
Since the start of the financial crisis, private equity
firms and their managers, also known as general partners, have
seen the average amount of these fees dropping globally from 2.5
percent to around 1.5 percent of the committed capital.
Mid-sized funds have readjusted their fee structure to
around 1.75 or 2 percent of the committed capital.
Fabio Sattin, chairman and co-founder of Milan-based Private
Equity Partners, said there were clear differences between
limited partners and general partners on how to allocate fees.
"Investors want fees to be more performance-related and are
reluctant to pay fees when the pace of investments slows down,
especially during a downturn."
While management fees remain a key source of income from
private equity firms who use them to pay salaries, business
trips and rent, other kind of fees, such as transaction fees
charged at deal completion, have become less popular.
"The secular shift in the balance of power between limited
partners and general partners has begun to make the industry
more transparent about how firms make money, which is a good
thing in itself," said Warburg Pincus' Schull.
The clampdown on fees has prompted a series of direct
investments whereby limited partners have run solo or teamed up
with buyout funds to back the purchase of pricey assets, paying
fewer, if no, fees to general partners.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
