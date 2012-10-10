* CVC, Partners Group, H.I.G. Capital invest more in debt
* Debt yields beat lacklustre private equity returns
* Investors watchful for conflicts of interest
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Oct 8 How do private equity firms deal
with banks' reluctance to stump up the money to back buyouts?
They become lenders themselves.
When Swedish buyout firm EQT bought BSN Medical earlier this
year, another private equity house, Switzerland's Partners Group
, lent the bandage-making business it had previously
co-owned a chunk of the 1.8 billion euros ($2.35 billion) needed
to finance the deal.
Private equity firms ranging from CVC, one of
Europe's largest, to the smaller H.I.G. Capital are filling the
vacuum left by retreating European banks, which have slashed
leveraged lending by 42 percent to $72 billion so far this year.
" have expanded into Europe to help with some of those
financing situations," said H.I.G. Capital managing director
Haseeb Aziz.
Before the financial crisis, private equity firms typically
raised money from investors, such as pension funds and insurers,
topped it up with bank loans and bought companies which they
then shook up and sold for a profit.
Now, with banks pulling back, private equity houses are also
raising debt funds which they use to lend money to companies to
help finance buyout deals.
Investors in traditional equity funds are taking a bet on
buyout firms' ability to make money by buying and selling
companies. For debt funds, success depends on buyout firms
lending money wisely - a very different proposition that has
already caught regulators' attention.
Buyout firms are starting to look more like investment
banks, said Graham Elton at Bain & Co, a management consultancy
firm. "The difference between Blackstone and Goldman Sachs
is narrowing every week," he said.
Blackstone, a big U.S. private equity firm, has $4
billion to plough into riskier mezzanine debt globally, while
the much smaller Partners Group has a 375 million euro fund for
lower-risk senior lending.
By entering lending markets, private equity firms hope they
could revive the flow of deals that was choked off when the
financial crisis ended the debt-fuelled boom of the mid-2000s.
Buyout deals have slumped to $18.7 billion in Europe so far
this year from $152.7 billion for the same period of 2007,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
REGULATOR SCRUTINY
Debt funds have limited firepower as yet - about $3.5
billion according to one estimate - compared with the $52
billion of lending banks have cut this year.
But if the market in Europe follows the United States, up to
60 percent of debt for private equity deals could come from
investors in the future, said Partners Group's head of private
debt Rene Biner.
With $117 billion of unspent funds available for deals, that
would imply debt funds of up to $84 billion based on current
estimates.
If lending was to mushroom to that degree and deals became
more risky, it could ring alarm bells for regulators w ary of any
sign that an opaque shadow banking system was replacing
traditional lending.
A recent European Union proposal by Bank of Finland governor
Erkki Liikanen that banks separate private equity investments
from less risky loan books showed the sector is already on
regulators' radar.
Investors in debt funds are also wary of any signs of
conflicts of interest which could occur if buyout groups lent
money to companies they own.
If such a company were to get into trouble, the buyout group
would likely want to keep it afloat to protect its own
investment, while debt holders might just want to get their
money back.
HIGHER RETURNS
Investors seeking higher returns are also driving the move
to debt funds. The cost of borrowing has soared, so the returns
from the right debt deals can match what the industry once
promised from its core activity of buying and selling companies.
Senior debt - the most secure level on the buyout capital
structure, which gets repaid first in the event of a bankruptcy
- prices 5 to 6 percent above the benchmark Libor lending rate,
while riskier subordinated mezzanine debt is at a 11 to 11.5
percent spread.
Partners Group is targeting a 16 percent annual return from
its mezzanine investment in BSN Medical supplemented with a
small equity co-investment, at a time when private equity bosses
are telling investors to be happy with 15 percent from buyouts.
"In certain instances there are better returns at lower risk
to be made out of debt instruments than out of equity ones, and
in that instance why on earth wouldn't you do the debt play?"
said Alex Fortescue at Electra Private Equity.