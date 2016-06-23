(Repeats June 22 story with no changes)
* Western private equity funds adapt to Chinese buyers
* Bilateral talks seen as more effective way to lure China
Inc.
* Chinese investors pay full price for Western assets
By Pamela Barbaglia and Freya Berry
LONDON, June 22 China's hunger for Western
companies has pushed private equity funds to change the way they
do business, prompting them to ditch lengthy auctions in favour
of one-on-one talks to secure higher prices and quicker deals.
China's appetite for overseas acquisitions has propelled it
to the forefront of global deal-making. Outbound mergers and
acquisitions (M&A) deals have totalled $111 billion so far this
year, surpassing the full-year record of $109.5 billion set last
year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The scale of Chinese ambition has stepped up over the past
12 months and private equity funds are keen to identify the high
price payers from China," said Eamon Brabazon, head of financial
sponsors at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Chinese money accounted for $11.3 billion of global private
equity sales so far this year, worth an overall $96 billion.
In Europe and the U.S. Chinese buyers have bought 20 private
equity-backed companies since the beginning of the year, worth
almost $6 billion, the highest number on record, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Recent deals include China Three Gorges' acquisition of
Blackstone-backed German offshore wind park Meerwind and
Chinese investment firm Creat Group Corporation's purchase of
British biotech firm Bio Products Laboratories (BPL) from Bain
Capital for 820 million pounds ($1.21 billion).
Brabazon said private equity firms have started marketing
companies just to Chinese customers six to nine months before
they would normally begin a formal sales process.
This practice, known as bilateral trade, allows private
equity firms to sell assets in record time and avoid the high
cost, execution risk and unwanted publicity of traditional
auctions.
A London-based healthcare banker said Creat paid an
"extraordinarily high price" to clinch the BPL deal in bilateral
negotiations.
"The way of selling companies has changed," said Luca Bassi,
a managing director at Boston-based buyout fund Bain Capital.
"Standardization is no longer an option. You need to customise
your exit around a specific pool of buyers."
FAST MOVERS
Chinese companies are currently allocating large pools of
capital for investments in Europe and the United States, said
Nestor Paz-Galindo, head of sell side and financial sponsors M&A
for the EMEA region at UBS.
"Private equity funds are looking to tap this pool of
liquidity over the next couple years as the depth and
availability of this source of capital might not be the same in
the future," he said.
Last month, French packaging firm SGD Pharma, backed by
Oaktree, entered exclusive talks with China Jianyin Investment.
Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group bought
Swiss airline catering firm Gategroup Holdings in April in a
bilateral deal, having bought Swiss air cargo handler Swissport
from PAI Partners in a similar fashion last year.
Chinese buyers, previously regarded as slow and
inconclusive, have proved they can move fast and are snapping up
deals even when the asset in question has been earmarked for an
initial public offering (IPO).
SMCP, the French fashion firm behind brands Sandro, Maje and
Claudie Pierlot, for example, was set to list on the Paris
exchange as early as April but on March 30 its owner KKR
agreed to sell the business to China's Shandong Ruyi for 1.3
billion euros.
"There has been a material change in the way that Chinese
firms are behaving in private equity sale processes," said Rob
Pulford, head of financial and strategic investors group at
Goldman Sachs. "They are more skilled and likely to get to the
finishing line even if a business doesn't have an obvious link
with China, which was previously a prerequisite."
Western advisers regularly fly to Beijing to "educate
Chinese firms" and establish a relationship with Western
companies, he said.
"The level of direct dialogue with Chinese buyers ahead of
any process has increased significantly," he said.
'NAME OF THE GAME'
One-on-one negotiations often include a so-called
pre-emption right allowing the bidder to submit a takeover bid
before the opportunity is offered to other parties.
This procedure, favoured by Chinese buyers, has been
increasingly adopted in recent months by Western investors as
well due to a shortage of investment opportunities and the
urgency to deploy capital by those who recently raised new
funds.
"This is becoming more and more the name of the game.
Private equity funds want a bespoke process which goes under the
radar screen and develops at a much faster pace," said Silvia
Bassani, a Milan-based managing director at JPMorgan.
"Buyers are more motivated as they feel they have better
chances of success, while for sellers this is a faster and less
disruptive way of doing deals," she said.
Most of U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus's
investments this year have been finalised as part of bilateral
approaches, Warburg Managing Director Daniel Zilberman told
Reuters.
"Auctions are still taking place but bilateral talks offer a
more efficient way to get deals done," Zilberman said.
This saves time and money for the seller who can quietly
test market appetite without facing the stigma of a failed
auction while bidders have a better chance to buy companies
without the nerve-wrecking competition of an auction.
"There's so much capital and so much competition, we're
having to be ever more creative in terms of getting deals done
and getting ourselves in pole position," said James Brocklebank,
managing partner at London-based private equity house Advent.
($1 = 0.6799 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)