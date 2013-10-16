LONDON Oct 16 Private equity firms in Europe
are refinancing the debts of the companies they own at a record
rate this year, new data show, as they capitalise on buoyant
debt markets to ease the funding pressures on their businesses.
Buyout firms have renegotiated a record 23 billion euros
($31 billion) of their European companies' debts via loan and
high-yield bond markets in the first nine months of this year,
according to S&P's Leveraged Commentary and Data.
That is a rise of almost two thirds on the volume last year
and beats the 17 billion euros ($23 billion) refinanced in 2011,
the data show.
Strong demand for higher-yielding debt from investors has
pushed down borrowing costs, encouraging private equity firms
into renegotiating their companies' debts at more attractive
terms.
This pushes back financing pressures for many companies,
many of which were predicted to fall into trouble a few years
ago amid a backdrop of slowing economies and risk-averse
investors who did not want to lend money to riskier businesses.
Refinancing volumes in Europe also mirror record activity in
the United States, where managers have completed $149 billion of
loan and high-yield bond refinancing in 2013, eclipsing previous
years and coming ahead of an expected rise in interest rates
brought by the Federal Reserve unwinding its monetary stimulus.
"Everyone who has been able to refinance has done so this
year. The terms are much better than they were a few years ago,"
David Parker, a partner at private equity advisor Marlborough
Partners, said.
European companies to have refinanced this year include
British motoring services firm the Automobile Association,
United Biscuits and UK child seat maker Britax.
Buyout houses have also seized on strong credit markets to
load up their portfolio companies with more debt that they use
to pay themselves and their investors, in a controversial
transaction known as dividend recapitalisation.
Volumes of dividend "recaps" total $11.2 billion in Europe,
according to the S&P LCD data, the biggest total since 2007.
However, buoyant credit markets have not resolved a
continuing problem for private equity managers in Europe this
year: the lack of new deal opportunities.
Despite a recovery in deal flow in the third quarter, for
the first time ever in Europe the volume of debt refinancings
plus dividend recapitalisations in 2013 has totalled more than
the amount buyout houses have borrowed for new deals.
"There's been less deal flow because of the economic climate
but the problem is also that there are still so many buyout
firms. There's so much competition," Parker said, adding that
between 60 and 70 percent of his business in 2013 had been
refinancings with the rest primary deal flow, the opposite of a
typical year before the financial crisis.