Oct 12 PrivateBancorp Inc on Thursday sold $125 million of subordinated debentures, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PRIVATEBANCORP AMT $125 MLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 10/30/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 01/30/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/18/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A