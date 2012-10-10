Oct 10 PrivateBancorp Inc plans to
raise about $200 million to repay the bailout funds it received
from the U.S. Treasury under the Troubled Asset Relief Program
(TARP).
The lender intends to buy back all of the $243.8 million of
preferred stock it issued to the Treasury in the aftermath of
2008 financial crisis.
PrivateBancorp will raise $75 million in an underwritten
public offering of its common stock and the rest in debt, the
company said.
The Chicago-based bank also reported third-quarter earnings
that beat analysts' expectations as it set aside less money to
cover soured loans.
The company reported net income available to common
stockholders of $19.6 million, or 27 cents per share. Analysts
expected earnings of 22 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Provision for loan losses fell about 59 percent.
PrivateBancorp shares were down about 2 percent in extended
trade. They closed at $15.92 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.