AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO - CNBC
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
LONDON, April 23 European private equity house Ardian raised $10 billion in its latest fundraising cycle, it said on Wednesday, creating the industry's largest ever fund of funds as investors pile into private equity.
The firm's sixth-generation fund is composed of $9 billion from its secondary buyout and expansion platform, and another $1 billion in primary commitments.
Secondary deals allow private equity companies to buy businesses from one another.
In 2012, Ardian raised $8 billion for its fifth fund of funds. A fund of funds puts investor money into selected private equity funds around the world.
Top private equity houses have attracted increasingly large sums from investors hungry for returns, with the industry sitting on $1 trillion in unspent capital, or "dry powder" this year.
But the sector has been pressured by competition from strong equity markets, which have seen some companies opting to float rather than be bought out by private equity, and corporations paying huge sums for businesses. (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Clare Hutchison and Mark Potter)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $880 million in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) on revenue of $3.84 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 1Q17 results equate to a 1.05% annualized return on average assets (ROAA), up from 0.96% in the sequential quarter and 0.88% from a year ago. Compared to the year ago quarter, BK's returns improved due to solid expense management, hig