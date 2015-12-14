BRIEF-Garrison Capital reports qtrly net loss per share $0.24
* Garrison Capital Inc - Qtrly net investment income $4.2 million versus $4.9 million in three months ended december 31, 2016
NEW YORK Dec 13 Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC has closed a new Asia-focused fund that raised $3 billion, exceeding the fund's initial target of $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the situation.
The fund will begin making investments next year and will invest in a range of sectors from consumer products to financial services, the Journal reported, citing the unnamed source. Bain's own executives have committed $250 million to invest alongside the fund, the source told the newspaper.
A source familiar with the matter also told Reuters that Bain had raised $3 billion for the fund. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Gui Qing Koh; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: