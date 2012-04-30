* BTG Pactual joins controlling bloc of fitness chain
* BodyTech says is South America's largest fitness chain
* Deal is first following BTG Pactual's $1.99 bln IPO
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, April 30 BTG Pactual,
Brazil's largest independent investment bank paid an undisclosed
sum to join the controlling bloc of Brazilian fitness chain
BodyTech, seeking to tap into the nation's growing
health-conscious middle class.
In a joint statement, São Paulo-based BTG Pactual's merchant
banking unit and BodyTech did not provide details on terms of
the transaction, including the stake that had been purchased.
BodyTech is South America's largest fitness chain by revenue,
which is seen rising rise 67 percent to 280 million reais ($149
million) this year.
Members of BodyTech's controlling bloc include Chief
Executive Luiz Urquiza, entrepreneur Alexandre Accioly and João
Paulo Diniz, the son of retail tycoon Abílio Diniz. Management
will stay while BTG Pactual vowed to support BodyTech's growth
plan in different aspects, the statement said.
"The partnership with BTG Pactual will help us accelerate
growth, boost our know-how and attain synergies with other
activities in the health business," Urquiza, also a partner at
BodyTech, in the statement.
BTG Pactual's private equity arm is stepping up acquisitions
of consumer-related companies in Brazil, where the emergence of
about 40 million people from poverty over the past decade has
sparked a boom in demand for fitness, entertainment and
healthcare services. Brazil is the world's second biggest market
for gyms, but only the 10th in terms of revenue, BTG Pactual
said.
Enrollment has risen at an average compound rate of 12
percent a year since 2007, totaling 5.5 million people signed up
for fitness chains, the statement said.
The deal took place less than a week after BTG Pactual,
controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, raised $1.99
billion in Brazil's first IPO of an investment bank. Since being
founded in 2009, BTG Pactual's buyout unit has purchased stakes
in Mitsubishi Corp's car assembly plant in Brazil, car parking
company Estapar, hospital chain Rede D'or and commercial real
estate developer BR Properties.
Private equity firms are flush with cash after raising more
than $7 billion for their Brazil investments last year. Three
out of four Latin American private equity-led mergers and
acquisition deals last year took place in Brazil, industry group
LAVCA said last month.
Shares of BTG Pactual fell 0.1 percent to 31.22 reais on
Monday.
($1 = 1.88 Brazilian reais)
