Feb 27 Blackstone Group LP Chief
Executive Stephen Schwarzman took home $690 million in 2014,
more than any other private equity executive, as his firm and
the wider industry benefited from the favorable conditions for
cashing out on investments.
Schwarzman's personal earnings were up 52 percent
year-on-year, reflecting the bumper year his firm had by selling
assets at high valuations. Blackstone's distributable earnings
were $3.1 billion in 2014, up from $1.9 billion in 2013.
Schwarzman, 68, received $85.9 million in compensation, $570
million in dividends from his Blackstone shares, and $33.5
million from his investments in Blackstone funds in 2014, a
regulatory filing showed on Friday. His net worth is currently
pegged by Forbes at $12 billion.
Trailing Schwarzman was Leon Black, the CEO of Apollo Global
Management LLC. In 2014, Black, 63, received almost $331
million, made up of $273,980 in compensation, $267.9 million in
dividends from shares and $62.4 million from his investments in
Apollo funds, another filing showed on Friday. Black's net worth
is $5.2 billion, according to Forbes.
Carlyle Group LP's founders each received at least
$95.4 million from pay and dividends and at least another $132
million from their personal investments in the firm's funds, a
filing showed on Thursday.
David Rubenstein, William Conway and Daniel D'Aniello, who
founded Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle in 1987, received $98.2
million, $95.1 million and $95.1 million in dividends
respectively in 2014 from their Carlyle shares.
Rubenstein also received $132.3 million, Conway $247.7
million and D'Aniello $133.8 million from Carlyle's funds in
2014 as a result of investing alongside the firm's clients. Each
of the three of them has a net worth of $2.8 billion, according
to Forbes.
KKR & Co LP co-founders Henry Kravis and George
Roberts took home $219.7 million and $229.1 million,
respectively, a filing showed on Friday.
Kravis, 71, received $64.5 million in compensation plus
$155.3 million in dividends from KKR shares, while Roberts, also
71, took home $64.4 million in compensation plus $164.8 million
in dividends from KKR shares. Their net worth is pegged by
Forbes at $5 billion each.
The four private equity firms do not break down how much of
the capital returned to their founders as a result of their
personal investments in their funds is profit and how much is
capital invested.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Andrew
Hay)