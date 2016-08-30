By Koh Gui Qing
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 30Some U.S. private equity firms
are courting their biggest and savviest investors with
privileged access to special fee-saving deals without telling
other investors, according to people involved in buyout firms'
fundraising.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has
signalled its interest in overseeing such deals after fining
several private equity firms in recent months for improper
disclosure of fees.
The so-called co-investments allow institutional investors
such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds to invest in
target companies, both through the fund and directly without
incurring some of the usual management and performance fees,
which can translate into millions of dollars of savings.
Due to the big discount in fees, co-investments are popular
among investors, and some buyout funds are giving their largest
and most sophisticated investors a chance to participate in them
before their peers without telling smaller investors about such
arrangements.
However, keeping smaller investors in the dark about the way
the deals are awarded risk scrutiny from the SEC, say private
equity lawyers.
Any omission of "material facts" that may alter an
investor's decision to invest in a fund violates rule "10b-5" of
the Exchange Act, a person familiar with the SEC's thinking
said. Information about the distribution of co-investment deals
is likely to be considered "material", the person said.
Given the confidentiality of the arrangements, and the fact
that some agreements are not even in writing, it is difficult
for the SEC to spot infractions unless alerted by a
whistleblower, the person said.
The SEC declined to comment for this story. Last year,
however, the regulator called on the private equity industry to
adopt a "robust and detailed" co-investment policy that is
shared with all investors.
Palico, an online private equity fund marketplace, which has
analyzed fundraising documentation, estimates that among 112
buyout firms that raised funds in 2015, only one in six fully
disclosed co-investment terms to investors.
The people interviewed by Reuters declined to be identified
or to name any of the private equity firms involved, citing
confidentiality agreements.
They did identify, however, some of the investors that have
benefited from these secretive arrangements. They include
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Canada's biggest
public pension fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
(CPPIB).
When contacted by Reuters, the funds acknowledged that their
size and expertise made them go-to partners for co-investments,
but stressed they played by the book.
Michel Leduc, a senior managing director and global head of
public affairs and communications at CPPIB, which manages $279
billion in assets, denied that CPPIB was involved in
co-investments that were not fully disclosed to other investors.
He said CPPIB, which had $275 million worth of co-investments,
worked with funds that "demonstrated solid disclosure
practices."
"We operate within intensely competitive markets and we are
well aware that some institutions enjoy advantages," Leduc said.
Jennifer Lewis, a GIC spokeswoman, said the fund's size,
reliability, global reach and expertise across asset classes
have made it "a partner of choice" among funds for investments
and co-investments.
"These qualities help us gain access to good investment
opportunities globally," she said.
People involved in fundraising said some buyout firms do not
disclose the preferential terms that big investors get to avoid
putting off smaller ones who would like the same treatment.
Private equity firms say they tend to grant co-investment
deals to bigger investors, in part because they want to work
with experienced teams of managers who can quickly assess a
prospective investment.
Lawyers familiar with the private equity industry said the
SEC is not known to have brought a case against any fund in the
past over co-investments.
Still, the stakes potentially are high for big investors.
Private equity funds usually charge a management fee worth
around 1.5 percent of total cash managed plus a performance fee
of 20 percent of the profits generated. Those fees are waived in
co-investments, documents published by private equity investors
showed.
Returns on such deals have also outperformed investments in
private equity funds in the past due to fee discounts, according
to a survey by Preqin, a private equity data provider.
Nearly half of 100 investors polled said returns on
co-investments exceeded regular buyout investments by at least 5
percent, Preqin said.
