Aug 29 Carlyle Group LP agreed to pay $115 million to settle a lawsuit that accused it and several other large private equity firms of conspiring not to outbid each other on takeovers prior to the financial crisis, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Carlyle was the only private equity firm among those still facing trial not to have settled

Carlyle declined to comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)