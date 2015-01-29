TORONTO Jan 29 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's top pension fund manager, said on Thursday it is investing a further C$330 million ($262.80 million) in Canadian private equity via investment management firm Northleaf Capital Partners.

CPPIB said the investment will be committed to a Canadian fund-of-funds program with a mandate to focus on domestic small and mid-market buyout and growth equity funds that are seeking to raise C$1 billion or less in capital commitments.

This investment is in addition to the pension fund manager's C$70 million infusion in the Northleaf Venture Catalyst Fund in 2014. Over the past decade, CPPIB has committed C$1.2 billion to Canadian private equity investments through its partnership with Northleaf.

($1=$1.26 Canadian) (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)