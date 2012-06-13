* Models still provide access to crowded market
* BlackRock anticipates $120 billion market by 2016
* Some worry market is still too new to judge
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, June 13 Private equity investors have
found another way to get into the growing U.S. exchange-traded
fund (ETF) market: investing in firms that manage ETF
portfolios.
Seven years ago, venture capitalists clamored to invest in
start-up ETFs - investment funds that are traded much like
stocks. But with over 1,460 ETFs now available in the United
States, the landscape is crowded. That has led to a growing
interest in ETF model portfolio firms - the companies that
manage a portfolio made up solely of ETFs.
The model portfolio invests in a selection of ETFs, rather
than individual securities. On the other end, a retail investor
gets exposure to a basket of index ETFs. The portfolio manager
actively manages that basket and can switch in and out of ETFs.
FTV Capital, Aquiline Capital Partners LLC, Century Capital
and Grail Partners are among the private equity firms actively
looking to acquire or make investments in such firms.
Model ETF portfolios have become more popular as people turn
away from traditional mutual funds in search of less expensive
and more transparent options, said Andrew Gogerty, an ETF
managed portfolio strategist at Morningstar.
Unlike mutual funds, which often pay brokerage firms to sell
their portfolios at-cost to investors, ETF portfolios only
charge investors management fees, which means they are cheaper
and there are fewer potential conflicts of interest, Gogerty
said.
Equity mutual funds saw $2.5 billion in outflows in the
first quarter of this year while equity ETFs saw $22.6 billion
in new money, according to Lipper.
BlackRock's iShares ETF business keeps one of the
most comprehensive lists of model ETF portfolios available
today. Called the iShares Connect Program, it includes the
majority of providers in the United States, with more than 200
strategies run by 104 managers with a total of $46 billion in
assets.
The firm projects the ETF model portfolio market to hit $120
billion by the end of 2015. Venture capitalists say they expect
model ETF portfolios to become mainstream in the next few years.
"The big-hit sensation of the mid-2000s was anything ETF,"
said Liz Nesvold, managing partner of Silver Lane Advisors, a
New York-based investment banking firm that is representing a
number of model ETF portfolio providers in discussions with
potential investors. "Now the focus is on how to use the ETFs."
GROWTH FACTORS
Charles Schwab Corp put ETF model portfolios on the
map for private equity and retail investors in 2010 when it
acquired Windward Investment Management, a $3.8 billion ETF
model portfolio provider. Then, in June 2011, TA Associates
bought a 54 percent stake in ETF model portfolio provider
Stadion Money Management LLC. Terms were not disclosed.
Not long after, Morningstar began ranking these portfolios,
leading more private equity investors to take notice. Those
investors say there are a number of trends that will contribute
to the growth of the ETF portfolio market.
Several years of volatile markets have created a new
appreciation among investors for tactical allocations - where
managers can jump from one asset class to another to generate
returns, experts said. ETF model managers can do this while
mutual funds managers usually cannot.
Another trend that may prompt greater adoption of model ETF
portfolios: later this year, new regulations require investors
and employers to be shown the fees they pay for their 401(k)
investments. That could pave the way for cheaper ETF models to
gain traction in retirement plans.
"We think ETF model portfolios will stack up very well
versus target-date mutual funds, which we think have not been
good for most investors," said Chris Lalonde, a principal at
Century Capital Management, a Boston-based private equity firm
that hopes to invest in a model portfolio provider this year.
Most target-date funds only include portfolios managed by
the fund's parent company, Lalonde said. ETF model providers are
not bound to use specific ETFs and are therefore likely to
perform better, he said.
Grail Partners LLC chief executive Don Putnam said the firm
is looking at ETF model portfolio providers even though in April
2011, it sold its own actively managed ETF business after it
failed to gain enough assets. Putnam said he believes there is
more growth potential in the ETF model portfolio business today.
CHALLENGES
One challenge for venture capital firms is determining
whether model ETF portfolio providers have enough resources in
place to sell their products.
Some providers have a sales force. Others have partnered
with a firm that sells the portfolios for them. But many have
neither or maintain only a small sales force, making it hard to
gain assets, experts said.
"You can have a great product but if you don't understand
distribution you will have $100 million in assets and low
profitability," said Ben Cukier, a partner at private equity
firm FTV Capital, which invests in a number of ETF providers.
Discerning a model ETF firm's performance can also be
tricky. Many providers are new and others haven't been in
business long enough to discuss anything more than hypothetical
historical performance.
Not everyone is convinced that model ETF portfolios will be
popular in 401(k) plans despite the increased focus on fees.
Fifty-five percent of assets in 401(k) plans are in mutual
funds, said Luke Montgomery, an analyst at AllianceBernstein
Holding LP. "The market is really controlled by the
record-keepers and those firms are largely mutual fund companies
that do not want to give up market share," he said.
Most firms said they will not consider investing in a
provider that does not have at least three or five years of
actual performance. That has limited the options and led some
private equity firms to stay on the sideline - for now.
"The firms are so small that we would not invest in these at
such an early stage," said Jeffrey Lovell, a managing director
at Lovell Minnick Partners. "But it will stay on our radar."