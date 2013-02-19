FRANKFURT Feb 19 Buyout firms are putting a
range of German assets, such as metering firm Ista, on the block
as recovering markets improve the availability of bank finance
and create the most attractive exit prices for years.
The sale of energy-metering firm Ista - for which
Charterhouse and CVC are expected to get up
to 3 billion euros ($4 billion) - will start shortly with
information packages being sent to potential bidders, several
people familiar with the transaction said.
In another deal that may fetch up to 1.4 billion euros, 3i
and Allianz Capital Partners will send out
information on ferry group Scandlines within the next
couple of days, sources close to that deal said.
Meanwhile, Montagu has hired UBS to explore
options for internet service provider Host Europe, which may
fetch more than 400 million euros in a sale, sources close to
the transaction said.
In different deal with Hawkpoint acting as advisor, Montagu
will shortly send out information on the sale of logistics group
Unifeeder, for which it hopes to get 450 million euros, those
sources added.
Star Capital is expecting final bids for Blohm + Voss Oil
Tools before Easter in a deal organised by Macquarie that is
expected to be worth 150-200 million euros.
In another deal, led by Rothschild, investor Star Capital
will shortly send out information on retirement home operator
Alloheim, which may also fetch up to 200 million euros, sources
close to the transaction said.
The banks, investors and the companies declined to comment.