By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 2 Ellen Pao, a former partner
at prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers, is seeking $16 million for discrimination and
retaliation in a lawsuit against the firm, a Kleiner attorney
said in court.
The suit, filed in 2012, accuses the firm of holding her
back from a promotion and better compensation after she
complained about harassment by a male partner. The case helped
spark a broad and ongoing discussion in Silicon Valley about
sexism.
Kleiner has denied the accusations of discrimination and
retaliation, along with accusations that it did not take
reasonable steps to prevent discrimination.
At a hearing in San Francisco Superior Court on Monday,
Kleiner attorney Lynne Hermle publicly disclosed the amount of
damages sought for the first time. Hermle also said both sides
have attempted to mediate the dispute.
"To say it was nonproductive would be an understatement,"
Hermle said.
Monday's hearing dealt in part with the issue of the
valuation and ownership breakdown of reddit, the social news
site, where Pao currently works as interim chief executive
officer. Knowing those details is key to establishing any
damages that may have arisen from lost compensation at Kleiner,
Hermle argued.
Sarah Tauman, an attorney for reddit, said her client would
be willing to provide the latest internal valuation of the
company, but didn't want to provide further information such as
the ownership breakdown, which would include Pao's share.
Private companies like reddit generally strive to keep those
details confidential.
Judge Ernest Goldsmith gave Tauman until Thursday to file
arguments on reddit's position.
In a separate hearing Monday, Judge Peter Catalanotti ruled
that Pao's lawyers can question Amanda Duckworth, a public
relations representative for Kleiner Perkins, but must limit the
questions to issues such as Duckworth's communications with
third parties on Pao's employment and communications.
Catalanotti also ruled that Pao's lawyers can question
former partner Aileen Lee if they limit the questions to Pao's
employment, termination, and communications with an outside
discrimination expert Kleiner hired, Stephen Hirschfeld.
The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC,
CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of
San Francisco. It is scheduled for trial Feb. 17.
