* Buyout firms raised $10.3 bln from investors last year
* Private equity-backed exits tripled, LAVCA says
* Brazil lands most regional deals, raises most funds
* Value of buyout deals declined 10 pct to $6.5 bln
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 21 Buyout firms investing in
Latin America raised a record $10.3 billion in 2011, driven by
growing fundraising efforts by local players and a surge in
interest by global investors, an industry group said on
Wednesday.
Fundraising jumped 27 percent from 2010, when investors
funneled $8.1 billion of their money into regional private
equity funds, the New York-based Latin American Venture Capital
Association said on Wednesday. In 2011, Brazil attracted 78
percent of total capital committed for the region.
Still, momentum is building in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru
and Argentina, where less competition than in Brazil for
existing assets is attracting the attention of dealmakers. Some
Brazilian buyout firms are also expanding into those countries,
helping expand private equity investments throughout the region.
It is unclear at this point whether fundraising will keep
rising at such a rapid pace, although most buyout firms are
likely to re-focus on investing their money.
"It is reasonable to think that private equity firms will
put that money to work," Cate Ambrose, president of LAVCA, as
the group is known, said in a phone interview from New York.
Brazil kept luring most of the commitments and investors
last year, because of its diversified economy, the largest in
Latin America.
According to LAVCA, five funds raised by local firms Gávea
Investimentos, Vinci Partners, BTG Pactual and Patria
Investimentos accounted for $7.3 billion of total capital
commitments for the country, "which underscores the ability of
local private equity firms to lure global investors," Ambrose
said.
As opposed to previous years, when large players raised
money for pan-Latin American investments, buyout firms are now
opting to invest in funds targeting a single country, or
emerging markets in general.
Regional funds accounted for $1.1 billion of total capital
committed last year, LAVCA said. The Carlyle Group, for
instance, raised a $776 million pan-South American fund in 2011.
LAVCA compiled the numbers in a confidential survey that
included about 250 firms.
EXITS SURGE, DEAL VALUE FALLS
Deals had grown in size over the last two years, indicating
that private equity investors are beginning to perceive the
long-term benefits of investing in Latin America. Fundraising
for Latin America's private equity industry surged in stark
contrast to declines in activity in the United States or Europe,
bankers said.
Last year, however, the share of deals of up to $50 million
rose faster than the larger ones, usually considered to be
bigger than $100 million, Ambrose said. LAVCA said deals rose to
173 from 2010.
Exits, or the way by which buyout firms cash in gains in the
companies invested over time, also surged in 2011. According to
LAVCA, there were 53 private equity-backed exits, which include
stock offerings and strategic share sales, valued at $10.6
billion in 2011 -- a 204 percent increase from the prior year.
Market turmoil stemming from the escalation of Europe's debt
crisis hampered exits in the second half, LAVCA added.
"Strategic sales were the preferred exit strategy," the
statement said.
About 50 percent of last year's buyouts took place in
Brazil, where 64 percent of the region's capital commitments
where invested, LAVCA said. In 2010, 46 percent of the
industry's buyouts in Latin America took place in Brazil.
Investment bankers including Jean-Marc Etlin, head of
investment banking for São Paulo-based Itaú BBA, expect a climb
in private equity-related takeovers to spur a recovery in
mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil -- which last year
saw the value of deals tumble 35 percent from 2010.
The numbers also show the degree to which investor
confidence in Brazil is swelling even as risk-taking wanes in
the face of Europe's debt crisis and what investors see as timid
efforts by President Dilma Rousseff's government to tame
inflation and let the nation's currency trade freely.
In recent years, jobs and wages across Latin America have
surged, allowing millions to join the emerging middle class that
is now buying everything from cars and homes to plane tickets
and beauty-related products.
Mexico saw a significant increase in the number of deals and
amount of capital committed to companies in each country. Firms
in Latin America's second-biggest economy completed 21 deals
worth $456 million, an increase of 117 percent when compared
with 2010, the group said.
Other regional markets had increases in deal totals or the
amount of capital invested, including Argentina, Colombia and
Peru, the statement added.