NEW YORK, June 29 A federal jury on Monday
ordered the chief executive officer of a Manhattan investment
firm to pay $18 million to a former employee for sexual
harassment and defamation.
Benjamin Wey, who runs New York Global Group, was accused of
coercing Hanna Bouveng, 25, into having sex, firing her when she
refused further advances and then ruining her reputation with a
series of offensive blog posts that called her, among other
things, a "street walker."
The two-week civil trial in New York drew lurid headlines in
the city's tabloids, pitting a young Swedish woman against a
Wall Street financier 20 years her senior.
Jurors found in Bouveng's favor on sexual harassment,
retaliation and defamation claims but rejected her allegations
of assault and battery.
The jury awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and $16
million in punitive damages, mostly for defamation, from Wey,
NYGG and its FNL Media subsidiary. Bouveng's lawsuit had sought
$850 million.
A lawyer for Wey said after the verdict that he would
consider his legal options.
David Ratner, Bouveng's lawyer, said she was "relieved that
this ordeal that he has put her through is finally over."
During the trial, Ratner told jurors Wey conducted a
"relentless campaign" of harassment after hiring Bouveng in
2013, buying her gifts and demanding sexual favors in return.
Wey's actions led to a two-minute sexual encounter in her
apartment that left her feeling "degraded," Ratner said. The two
had sex three more times before Bouveng rejected further
attempts, the lawyer said.
In April 2014, Wey discovered another man in Bouveng's
apartment, which he was helping to finance, and fired her,
Ratner said. After she sued, he then wrote several disparaging
articles in an online publication, TheBlot, controlled by FNL
Media.
Wey's lawyer, Glenn Colton, told jurors the two never had
sex and that Bouveng attempted to extort him after she was fired
for substandard work.
Bouveng, Colton said, torpedoed her career by spending too
much time enjoying the city's nightlife.
Wey is facing other defamation claims stemming from TheBlot.
In April, Georgetown University law professor Christopher
Brummer filed a lawsuit in New York state court, claiming Wey
waged an online smear campaign against him in retaliation for an
adverse ruling from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Brummer was a member of an advisory panel that affirmed a
FINRA ruling finding two of Wey's business associates had
engaged in fraud, according to the lawsuit.
The case is Bouveng v. NYG Capital LLC et al, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 14-cv-5474.
