NEW YORK Feb 13 Big private equity deals have
fallen through or had to be reworked in recent weeks because
many banks, under U.S. regulatory pressure to reduce their
risk-taking, are no longer willing to provide as much debt as
their clients want.
This could lead to lower returns for private equity
investors, because they are being asked to put more of their own
money into deals, potentially reducing their return on equity.
Reuters interviews with several private equity executives and
investment bankers, who asked not to be identified disclosing
confidential information, show that buyout firms now regularly
project annualized returns of about 15 percent when they agree
to deals, even as they promise 20 percent-plus returns to
investors.
Last month, a potential $7 billion acquisition of Canadian
satellite company Telesat Holdings Inc by Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan and Public Sector Pension Investment Board was
scuppered by financing issues, according to people familiar with
the matter.
A consortium of banks, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co,
had offered to finance the deal for Telesat's parent, New
York-based Loral Space & Communications Inc, offering
much more debt than regulators are comfortable with, the sources
said.
After discussions with regulators, however, JPMorgan revised
its debt financing offer down, offering to lend an amount equal
to closer to six times a measure of Telesat's cash flow known as
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization
(EBITDA). A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment. In 2013,
the Federal Reserve and other U.S. regulators set six times
EBITDA as a guideline for the maximum debt they see as
reasonable in most deals.
For two years, banks tested that guideline, and although
they were reprimanded in letters for exceeding it, they were
willing to accept a slap on the wrist. Now, most regulated banks
are no longer willing to go much above the guideline, industry
sources said.
Data is beginning to bear this out-average levels of debt
relative to EBITDA, or leverage, have dropped to 6.3 times so
far in 2015, versus a 6.6 percent average in 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp. Industry sources expect it to
drop further.
"We are at a point that (the guidance) is actually having an
impact," Joshua Lutzker, a managing director at buyout firm
Berkshire Partners LLC, told the Harvard Business School Venture
Capital and Private Equity Conference earlier this month. "There
are a number of deals that did not get done or that have
restructured."
The Telesat deal is not the only one that has been affected
by debt limits.
Last month, apparel retailer Express Inc, which has
a market capitalization of $1.2 billion, said it ended talks to
be bought by private equity firm Sycamore Partners because of
unavailability of financing on commercially acceptable terms.
Sycamore is now in talks to acquire another apparel
retailer, Chico's FAS Inc, for about $3 billion, but
securing attractive debt financing is also a big hurdle in that
deal, sources said this week.
Big deals that do scrape through are seeing their leverage
levels lowered. The financing for the $8.7 billion acquisition
of Petsmart Inc by a private equity consortium led by
BC Partners Ltd that was agreed in December had to be reworked
so that only $6.2 billion of the $8.7 billion buyout is financed
with debt, resulting in adjusted leverage of about 6.2 times
EBITDA on a pro forma basis based on 2014 third-quarter
earnings, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
Several major banks still ended up passing on that deal on
A BIT OF SANITY
Regulators are looking to ensure that the cheap money that
the Federal Reserve has flooded financial markets with since the
2008 financial crisis does not result in a bubble for leveraged
buyouts. Some private equity executives welcome this tightening
in lending standards.
"If that really aggressive leverage package is available, it
really takes only one buyer to use it, to come in aggressively
and top everybody by paying more for a business that is probably
not worth it," Jay Sammons, a Carlyle Group LP managing
director, told the Harvard conference. "The bright side of (the
guidance) is that it puts a little bit of sanity back into the
competitive landscape."
All private equity firms, however, stand to feel the pinch
from the leveraged lending guidance when they try to sell
companies they have already acquired to other private equity
firms. Lower leverage makes an auction for a company less
frothy, potentially reducing the price of any acquisition
offers.
The guidance is also weighing the most on deals valued at
more than $2 billion. This is because smaller deals can be
funded to a much larger extent from non-banking sources of
capital, such as alternatives asset managers, business
development companies and non-regulated shadow banks such as
Jefferies LLC.
"The impact of these rules has really been on the larger
deals where it has always been the traditional regulated Wall
Street banks that are making these loan commitments, and,
frankly, there is not as broad as an alternative lending market
to replace them," Douglas Ryder, a partner with law firm
Kirkland & Ellis LLP, told the Harvard conference.
