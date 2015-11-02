SAN FRANCISCO Nov 2 A woman who accused prominent venture capitalist Joseph Lonsdale of sexual assault in a U.S. civil lawsuit has dropped all of her legal claims against him, according to a court filing on Monday.

Lonsdale denied the allegations made by plaintiff Elise Clougherty. He also dropped counterclaims against Clougherty, including defamation, and each side will bear their own costs and expenses connected to the lawsuit, according to a joint court filing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)