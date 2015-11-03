(Adds detail on Lonsdale's start in Silicon Valley)
By Dan Levine and Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 2 A woman who accused
prominent U.S. venture capitalist Joseph Lonsdale of sexual
assault in a civil lawsuit has dropped all of her legal claims
against him, according to a court filing on Monday.
Lonsdale, who had denied plaintiff Elise Clougherty's
allegations, also dropped counterclaims against her, including
defamation, and each side will bear their own costs and expenses
connected to the lawsuit, according to a joint filing.
Clougherty, who started dating Lonsdale in 2012 while she
was a Stanford University student and he was her mentor, accused
him of sexual assault and related charges in a lawsuit filed in
January. The case shocked Silicon Valley, in part because of its
lurid details.
In a countersuit filed in February, Lonsdale denied the
charges, accusing Clougherty of defamation and emotional
distress as part of a "vicious and vengeful campaign" that
sought to destroy his reputation.
As a result of Clougherty's allegations, Lonsdale, a 2003
graduate from Stanford, was banned from the university's campus.
On Monday, a university spokeswoman said a university
investigator had considered "new evidence that came to light
during litigation" and determined that Lonsdale did not violate
Stanford's sex discrimination policies.
"Accordingly, there is no basis to support a ban from the
Stanford campus," the spokeswoman said in a statement.
No further terms were disclosed in the filing on Monday in
U.S. District Court in San Francisco.
Lonsdale did not immediately respond to an email requesting
comment. Jennifer Lin Liu, a lawyer for Clougherty, declined to
comment.
Lonsdale worked as an intern at PayPal in 2002,
where he met entrepreneur Peter Thiel and other influential
members of the so-called "PayPal mafia." He co-founded secretive
technology firm Palantir Technologies, a private company with a
valuation of about $9 billion, and is a founding partner of
venture-capital firm Formation 8.
Clougherty now works as a data scientist in the Washington,
D.C., area, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Sexual harassment has been under the spotlight in recent
months in Silicon valley, in large part because of a
high-profile discrimination lawsuit brought by a former partner
at venture firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
The former partner, Ellen Pao, lost her case earlier this
year, but sparked a broad and ongoing discussion about gender
issues in technology.
(Reporting by Dan Levine and Sarah McBride; Editing by Andrew
Hay and Cynthia Osterman)