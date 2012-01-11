* Nordic buyout deals seen outperforming in 2012

* Region saw two of three largest buyouts of 2011

* Local banks still lending for private equity deals

* Business seen as strong with high-quality management teams

By Simon Meads

LONDON, Jan 11 In Stockholm, the temperature will fall to minus 5 celsius this weekend. In Oslo, it'll be minus 7.

The mercury may struggle to pierce zero in northern Europe in January, but the whole Nordic region is shaping up to be a hot spot for buyout deals again in 2012.

Strong local banks willing to lend, economic growth rates well ahead of many economies in the euro zone, and a deep pool of companies with strong sales and high-quality management teams make for a warm climate for private equity deals.

"I expect a lot of activity there in the first and second quarters of the year, certainly relative to the rest of Europe," said Michael Abraham, co-head of the financial sponsors group in Europe at UBS.

Fears about the sovereign debt crisis, a threat of recession across Europe, and banks unwilling - and unable - to lend have consigned much of the rest of Europe to a private equity deep freeze since August, another shock for private equity houses just regaining their feet after the financial crisis put M&A into reverse and pushed many businesses to the brink of default.

The Nordic region accounted for about 10 percent of European private equity deals in 2010, a figure that rose to more than 21 percent of some $94 billion in deals in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

That's punching well above its weight for a region that contributes about 8 percent of European GDP (gross domestic product).

Britain, the hub for the European private equity industry and which contributes some 12 percent of European GDP, accounted for well over a third of 2010 buyouts but deals fell some 42 percent in 2011 to leave it trailing the Nordic zone.

Two of the three largest private equity deals in Europe last year were for Swedish alarms maker Securitas Direct and cable group Com Hem. And unlike the rest of Europe, where deals ground to a halt as banks cut credit lines, company auctions continued in the second half.

"It's definitely a microcosm taken out of Europe," said a banker advising private equity firms. "It's a whole different situation."

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Swedish banks suffered their own near-death experience in the early 1990s after years of lax regulation and loose economic policy fuelled a credit boom and a real estate bubble.

While British and continental European banks wrestle with the self-same issues 20 years later, Nordic banks like SEB , Nordea and Danske are seen as among the best capitalised and safest in Europe.

Crucially, they are ready to lend for private equity deals.

"It's the one market where there is still quite decent demand from local banks for debt financing," UBS's Abraham said.

Their approach to lending is prudent, with value placed on building long-term relationships with companies.

Unlike international investment banks that like to generate fees by selling on loans to investors, and then cease lending when those syndication markets seize, Nordic banks frequently club up for deals and hold the debt themselves.

"That means you can get deals done in Scandinavia in tougher environments, when you might not be able to get them done in the rest of Europe," said a senior executive at an international buyout firm.

The strength of local banks helps make local private equity groups such as EQT - backed by Swedish banking family, the Wallenbergs - and Nordic Capital, formidable competitors in the region.

But as those local firms dispose of companies after their first flush of development, there are targets for the global and European firms.

DEALS GALORE

With few corporates disposing of non-core divisions, and volatile stock markets far from welcoming, buying a company with a tried and tested growth plan is often the most compelling option for a private equity house.

"I think the quality of businesses and management is very high and probably higher than many other geographies," said the private equity executive. "A lot of them are owned by private equity firms, but they are still relatively early in their progression of growth."

Buyout firms are already gearing up to fight over a long list of Scandinavian companies with high-quality brands and strong sales, deals that could once again stand as some of the largest buyouts in Europe.

Among those in the pipeline, plumbing and electrical construction products maker Ahlsell, electrical installations group Bravida, IT firm KMD and toilet and bath maker Sanitec, people familiar with those situations say.

And the list goes on: outdoor clothing group Helly Hansen, car roof box manufacturer Thule and Finland's broadcasting towers operator Digita.