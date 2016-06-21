* Nearly half of PE funds expect a deal by mid 2017 - survey
* North America remains focal point of deals
* Oil price recovery boosts confidence in dealmaking
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, June 21 The world's private equity
funds, with a cash pile of around $1 trillion, are stepping up
their interest in the oil and gas industry, with almost a half
expecting to buy assets in the sector over the next year, a
survey showed on Tuesday.
Funds' appetite for investments in the sector fell sharply
after the start of the oil price route two years ago. But recent
signs of a rebound, coupled with abundant assets around the
world, are turning the tide, advisory firm EY said in a survey
of 100 private equity (PE) firms.
Around 43 percent of the firms said they were planning
acquisitions by the first half of 2017 and 25 percent before the
end of the year.
"Activity will pick up at the back end of the year but
people are still cautious," Andy Brogan, EY Global Oil & Gas
Transactions Leader told Reuters.
"The fact that the oil price seems to be sticking is
gradually making people more confident that they can make some
bets."
PE firms, which typically seek high returns on investment,
have a warchest of around $971 billion, EY said.
The expected pickup in activity, however, is likely to vary
by region.
North America remains a focal point after a large number of
assets was placed on the block as the shale oil and gas boom
stuttered, including a rising number of distressed companies,
Brogan said. Relatively accessible financing is also supportive,
he added.
Asia Pacific is also attracting buyers' interest, although
the size of the market is smaller, while mature basins such as
the North Sea remain less attractive due to high operating costs
and liabilities linked to the clean up of old wells.
PE funds such as Carlyle Group, Blackstone Group
and CVC Partners have all set up management teams in
recent years to acquire and manage oil and gas
assets.
Buying activity so far has nevertheless been limited and
focused mostly in North America.
After peaking in 2014 at 104 deals worth $39 billion, PE
activity fell sharply last year to 64 transactions, according to
EY. The first quarter of 2016 saw 12 deals worth $7.6 billion,
including a group of U.S.-based funds acquiring a 12.3 stake in
Plains All American Pipeline for $1.5 billion.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)