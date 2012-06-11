* U.S. private equity index returned 10.9 percent
June 11 U.S. private equity investments
outperformed the stock market in 2011 and distributions to
investors reached a record as fund managers seized on an
opportunity to sell long-held assets, market research firm
Cambridge Associates LLC said on Monday.
The Cambridge Associates LLC U.S. Private Equity Index
returned 10.9 percent in 2011, compared to 8.4 percent for the
Dow Jones Industrial Average and 2.1 percent for the S&P
500, according to data provided by Cambridge.
It was also a good year for private equity investors who
wanted money back. Known as limited partners, these investors
received $93.6 billion from their fund managers, the largest
annual amount in the history of the index and a 30 percent
increase over distributions in 2010, Cambridge said.
"The record distributions likely reflect the long-awaited
completion of realization events delayed largely due to the
recession and buoyed by active M&A and IPO environments in
2011," Andrea Auerbach, head of private investment research at
Cambridge Associates, said in a statement.
M&A activity was off to a strong start in the first half of
2011, allowing private equity firms to shed assets. The euro
zone crisis later curtailed activity, but global M&A still
totaled $2.6 trillion for the entire 2011, a 7 percent increase
from comparable 2010 levels, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Technology proved a resilient economic sector within U.S.
private equity. Software led the pack in 2011 within the private
equity index with an annual return of 17.9 percent, followed by
information technology at 17.2 percent and media at 15.9
percent, Cambridge said.
The private equity index also beat out the performance of
large public companies in the S&P 500 on a three, five and
ten-year annualized basis, although it underperformed on a
quarterly basis in the fourth quarter of 2011, Cambridge said.
The Cambridge Associates LLC U.S. Venture Capital Index
returned 13.2 percent in 2011, also beating public markets.
Cambridge calculates its indexes based on performance
results submitted by more than 4,500 private partnerships and
their over 62,000 portfolio company investments.