COPENHAGEN Jan 6 Polaris Private Equity has
raised 2.2 billion Danish crowns ($353 million) from investors
so far for its fourth private equity fund, which became
operational on Jan. 1, it said on Tuesday.
Polaris aims to raise 3.0 billion crowns for the fund in
total to invest in Danish or Swedish companies with annual
turnovers of between 25 million and 200 million euros ($30-240
million).
Private equity firms usually hold a so-called "first close"
during fundraising, which means they ask clients to release
money they have promised so they can start investing while still
looking to increase the size of the fund for the final close.
Polaris currently has around 1 billion euros under
management in three active funds.
