LONDON Jan 21 European private equity firms
will struggle to find profitable ways to exit their boom-time
deals, as the industry's traditional exit routes remain largely
shut, a report said.
Altius Associates, one of the largest investors in the
private equity industry, said the market for initial public
offerings - one of private equity's favoured routes for selling
down the stakes in firms they own - remained largely closed.
Sluggish economic growth and the euro zone debt crisis have
combined to heighten volatility in stock markets in the past few
years, leading many companies to put off IPO plans until markets
are more stable.
Meanwhile, private equity firms are unlikely to be able to
get the financing required to purchase portfolio companies from
their rivals in the secondary market.
Sales to trade buyers - or those in the same industry - will
struggle to get done as companies hoard cash in the tough
economic climate.
"In many cases the clock has reached the five-year mark and
is very definitely ticking," Charles Magnay, partner at Altius,
said in the report.
Private equity firms which struck multi-billion dollar deals
at the height of the boom just before the financial crisis in
2008 and 2009 now find themselves stuck with the companies and
unable to find buyers offering attractive prices.
According to data last year from consultancy firm Bain & Co,
40 percent of companies bought with money raised from 2004 to
2008 are worth less than the private equity group paid for them.
Many have been relying on doing deals between themselves in
what is called the secondary markets. These deals, however, tend
to earn managers lower returns than selling to trade buyers or
listing companies on public markets.
Altius said the secondary market was becoming increasingly
transparent and crowded, with big inflows of funds into the
market making it tougher to generate strong returns with the
deals that do get done.
In the first nine months of 2012, $15.7 billion was raised
by funds wanting to invest in secondary markets, with the amount
on course to beat the record fundraising of 2009.
The report also warned private equity investors that rising
competition for high quality deals in the U.S. had pushed prices
higher, making it harder for firms to extract value from the
companies they buy.
Altius said private equity flows into China, Peru and
Colombia were set too boom, while too much money had flowed into
Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia in recent years.
"The one challenge that affects all of these regions,
despite the differences in demographics, proximity to developed
markets, and an abundance of natural resources, is fundraising,"
Elvire Perrin, partner at Altius, said.
Altius advises and manages more than 18 billion euros ($24
billion) in private equity funds.