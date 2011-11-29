* Mega buyout returns 22.4 pct in 12 months to end June
* Medium sized deals return 24.7 percent over 12 months
* All buyouts outperform FTSE, European indexes
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Nov 29 The largest buyouts
generated some of the best returns for the private equity
industry in Europe in the last year, as markets rebounded and
firms wrote up the value of their investments.
Mega buyouts, defined as investments larger than $5 billion,
produced returns of 22.4 percent in the 12 months to end June,
according to data from Thomson Reuters.
These deals, such as the buyouts of Alliance Boots and
Valentino Hugo Boss, have come under the most scrutiny as
economic conditions have deteriorated.
Medium-sized deals in the $400 million to $1 billion range
narrowly outperformed the mega buyouts, returning 24.7 percent
over the same period.
The improvement in returns from European buyouts will
provide a ray of hope that mega deals done at the peak of the
private equity boom have survived recession and can continue to
weather the turbulent markets.
Private equity returns plummeted in the wake of the credit
crisis as firms took large hits on companies bought between 2005
and 2008, prompting fears that many could collapse under the
weight of their debt.
All buyouts returned 15.3 percent in the 12 months to end
June, according to the data, outperforming benchmark European
indexes.
The FTSE 100 total return index returned 13 percent over the
same period, while the Morgan Stanley Euro Equity total return
index returned 12.2 percent.
Private equity returns are likely to come under pressure in
the second half as those public market benchmarks, against which
buyout firms value their private companies have fallen again.
The FTSE 100 has fallen in value by more than 10 percent
since the end of June.
(Reporting by Simon Meads. Editing by Jane Merriman)