LONDON, June 10 Two thirds of private equity investors have made net returns of at least 11 percent over the lifetime of their portfolios, a survey showed on Monday, with returns dropping since the financial crisis.

The Global Private Equity Barometer, produced by Coller Capital, showed just 13 percent of investors had received net returns of 16 percent or more by the first half of 2013, compared to 45 percent of investors in 2007.

Coller Capital, which invests in the private equity secondary market, found that 76 percent of investors thought European private equity would offer attractive investment opportunities over the next year or two, with most favouring Northern Europe over Southern Europe.

While a quarter of investors planned to increase the amount of money they put into private equity over the next year, 30 percent of investors said they had reduced the pace of their commitments due to buyout firms being slower at both investing the money and distributing the returns on previous investments.

A separate survey of private equity performance, produced by the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, found that UK independent private equity and venture capital funds had an internal rate of return of 11.5 percent last year, compared with 8.4 percent made across all pension fund assets and returns of 12.3 percent on the FTSE All-Share index.

