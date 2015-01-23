(In paragraph 9, corrects to show private equity firms may
offer refunds on their own)
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK Jan 22 A senior U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission official said on Thursday any enforcement
cases against private equity firms over how they handled fees
and expenses could take years to build.
The comments underscore the SEC's efforts to downplay
expectations of a quick industrywide crackdown after Andrew
Bowden, a director at the SEC's office of compliance,
inspections and examinations, warned last May that more than
half of the private equity firms the regulator had examined
showed "violations of law or material weaknesses in controls."
Speaking at Private Equity International's CFO/COO 2015
Forum in New York on Thursday, Igor Rozenblit, co-head of the
SEC's private funds unit, said it was too early to assess the
impact of the SEC's so-called "presence exams" of private equity
firms on possible enforcement action. He did not comment on the
number of enforcement cases pursued.
"We are now three months out from the end of the presence
exam initiative and everyone is writing or tweeting about
enforcement cases," Rozenblit said.
The agency has made private equity fee disclosure and
expenses allocation one of its top enforcement priorities after
winning authority to police the sector in the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law.
Yet there have been less than a handful of enforcement cases
made public in the last year that involve the handling of fees
and expenses by private equity firms. These include small
private equity firms Clean Energy Capital LLC and Lincolnshire
Management.
"Enforcement investigations typically take a long time. A
rocket investigation would be a year, a year and a half. An
average investigation would be two years-plus, and in some cases
longer than that," Rozenblit said.
Irrespective of whether there is enforcement action, private
equity firms may agree to some sort of remediation if a
violation is identified, Rozenblit said.
A private equity firm may offer to refund some money to fund
investors, though the solution does not always "have a dollar
sign attached to it," Rozenblit said. In other cases, some firms
may just need to change their processes or disclosures based on
the SEC's findings, he added.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a
Freedom of Information Act request with Washington State
Investment Board, that private equity giant KKR & Co LP
reimbursed fund investors last year for some fees and expenses
it improperly charged following an SEC examination. Rozenblit
declined to comment on the KKR case.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)