* Private equity wants Latin America sales growth
* Deal financing difficult to source
* Prices for Spanish companies falling
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Dec 14 Private equity firms are on the
hunt for cheap Spanish companies that can give them a
springboard into fast-growing Latin America, raising hopes for a
pick-up in deals next year as bank-related sales slowly get off
the ground.
Spain's financial crisis has cut the price of its corporates,
but also effectively frozen local lending for private equity
deals as banks shrink their loan books.
While the lack of debt and the gloomy domestic outlook are
putting many dealmakers off, others see a golden opportunity to
pick up bargains with little competition.
"Hypothetically, if you can find any company where its
reliance on the economy is de minimis, you might find yourself a
great deal," said Scott Freidheim, Europe CEO of Investcorp.
With the Spanish economy on its knees, buyers want companies
that make most of their earnings from emerging markets such as
Latin America, or are in areas such as healthcare and telecoms,
seen as resilient in the face of restricted consumer spending.
Investcorp, KKR and Bain Capital are leading the
vanguard of private equity buyers into the Iberian peninsula.
"I think there is a real opportunity in Spain," KKR
co-founder Henry Kravis told reporters recently.
Just a day later, KKR made an offer for a stake in NH
Hoteles, which has more than half its hotels outside Spain,
through bonds that would convert into equity - a structure that
can be used to work around the lack of financing available for
Spain's corporates.
Bain Capital made its first foray into the Spanish market in
October with a deal worth 1 billion euros for call centre,
Atento, which has a strong presence in Latin America.
But not all private equity houses are ploughing in.
Mid-market house 3i, which is cutting costs as part
of a global restructuring of its underperforming business, is
pulling out of Spain, providing an opportunity for rivals.
Its retreat has yielded a new deal for Investcorp, which
bought Esmaglass, a maker of colours and glazes for floor and
wall tiles with a strong international presence, from the
London-listed group in the summer.
3i still has eight investments in Spain, including funeral
services group Mémora Inversiones Funerarias, which the firm
will gradually sell as part of its retreat.
BANKING BONANZA?
Private equity houses and hedge funds have been circling
Spain for months in the hope that a banking sector shakeout will
deliver a bonanza of real estate and distressed company assets
at rock bottom prices.
Spanish lender Popular this week sold a 1.14 billion
euros portfolio of troubled consumer loans to a consortium of
international investors, in a sign sales are beginning to pick
up.
More deals in the property sector or on other portfolios such
as consumer loans are likely to take place early next year,
bankers have said.
But with Spanish property prices set to keep falling,
international investors have so far been reluctant to invest in
Spain's so-called "bad bank".
"We have not seen any fire sales from savings and loan
companies. We have not seen any rush to sell," said Emilio
Domingo, partner at consultancy firm Bain & Co.
That paralysis extends to the corporate M&A segment where a
wide gulf between what sellers expected and buyers were prepared
to pay stifled many potential deals, he said.
PRICES TO KEEP FALLING
Speaking at a conference in London recently, Carlyle Group
co-founder Bill Conway said prices in Spain are among the
cheapest in Europe, at an average of seven times earnings, 10
percent lower than the 10-year average.
While far from the bargain basement prices some would like,
it is below the 8.1 times average for deals across Europe in
2012, according to figures from data firm Preqin.
The frozen banking markets and shrinking economy will
continue to force those prices down, dealmakers say.
While few predict a rapid improvement in bank lending, debt
is increasingly available from other sources - when Investcorp
bought Esmaglass it borrowed from specialist debt funds rather
than banks.
And that could help pave the way for more sales next year.
"I expect 2013 hopefully to be a better year because some of
those seller expectations are coming down, and some of the
buyers have understood that the fire sale is not happening,"
Domingo said.