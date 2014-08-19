By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 19 A Washington, D.C.-area
company that invests in startup companies is moving into a new
line of business: advising others on how they too can invest in
startups.
Disruption Corp., which runs the Crystal Tech Fund in
Crystal City, Virginia, said Tuesday that regulators had
licensed it to provide investment guidance. It is licensed by
the state of Virginia and appears on the Securities and Exchange
Commission's list of registered advisors.
The move is an unusual one, say securities lawyers, as most
venture funds like the relative lack of regulation they are
entitled to under securities law. Registering as an investment
advisor brings a new layer of complex reporting requirements.
Also, the venture funds could open themselves up to charges
of conflict of interest if they end up recommending some of the
same companies the funds already invest in, potentially driving
up the companies' and the funds' values, the lawyers say.
But Paul Singh, who founded Disruption Corp. last year, said
he felt compelled to embrace the advisory business to give
ordinary investors a chance at private companies, an investment
category normally reserved for big investors like endowments.
"Private companies represent the last true wealth generation
for the average person," he said in an interview. "What other
avenue has the possibility of big returns, maybe returning 10 or
100 times on that money?"
Disruption plans to offer services such as individual
reports on private companies or sectors; custom research;
portfolio reviews; and access to an online research tool. Fees
will start at $300.
The company will have to make sure the advice it dispenses
is suitable for each client with the result that most will be
wealthy given the high risks involved.
The move comes at a time when private-company investing is
starting to open up to the public.
Since last year, the SEC has allowed private companies to
advertise for investments as long as the investors they find are
worth $1 million or more, not including their homes.
Large numbers of organizations have embraced the changes,
including AngelList, a web site that connects startups with
investors. Syndicates led by well-known investors have become
extraordinarily popular since last year's rule changes.
"People are coming up with all new types of business models
around startups, whether it's an accelerator or crowdfunding
platform," said Douglas Ellenoff, a lawyer at Ellenoff Grossman
& Schole. He said rather than avoid conflicts, the new entrants
should be open about when and where they arise.
In filings, Disruption notes several potential conflicts,
including cases where Disruption might favor its Crystal Tech
Fund over client accounts.
It also says it will institute procedures to protect its
investors from conflicts of interest, much as banks with
brokerage arms run those businesses separately.
Richard Levin, a lawyer at Baker & Hostetler, said he
expected similar efforts from many funds that backed early-stage
companies. He is currently representing a venture fund like
Crystal Tech that is also seeking advisor status, he said.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride)