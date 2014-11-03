BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
Nov 3 Private Equity Holding AG :
* Reports comprehensive income of 6.4 million euros for first six months of financial year 2014/2015
* As of Sept. 30, net asset value per share (NAV) stood at 66.50 euros (80.21 Swiss francs), this represents increase of 4.0 pct in euros since March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 26 Toshiba Corp has decided to replace its auditor after less than a year as the troubled electronics conglomerate struggles to win its approval on full-year financial statement, the Nikkei business daily reported.