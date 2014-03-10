TEL AVIV, March 10 Israel's PrivatEquity.biz has
launched an Internet trading platform that allows current and
former employees who hold the securities of private companies to
offer their securities for sale.
Employees, former employees, service providers and founders
who hold private companies' securities can offer their
securities for sale on the site, which connects them with
investors, the company said on Monday.
The site's business model is based on receiving commissions
from both parties only in the event of a transaction. The
prerequisites for offering private companies' securities for
sale are that the securities are worth at least $10,000 and are
held by the owner for at least one year.
"Millions of current and former employees of private
high-tech companies all over the world hold the securities of
private high-tech growth companies in various growth stages,"
said Sigalit Cohen, PrivatEquity's chief executive. "At the same
time, investors all over the world hold vast private capital and
seek attractive investment offers in private high-tech
companies."
PrivatEquity was launched this week in Israel and plans to
expand to other high-tech centres in Europe and Asia.
In addition to the securities arena for employees,
PrivatEquity.biz's site offers two more trading platforms. One
will allow private growth companies to raise limited funding
from investors who will provide a minimum of $10,000 each.
The other will allow angel investors to lead investment
rounds in start-up companies and will be open to investors
interested in small investments starting at $2,500.
Last week, Nasdaq OMX said it planned to create a market for
trading shares of unlisted companies in a joint venture with
trading platform SharesPost Inc, tapping into increasing
investor interest in private firms.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)