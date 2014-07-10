TEL AVIV, July 10 PrivatEquity.biz has launched Israel's first secondary market trading arena, connecting companies, investors and holders of private companies' securities, the company said.

The arena offers private investors, venture capital funds and institutional investors in Israel and abroad opportunities to purchase private companies' securities. It allows investing in securities held by employees, former employees, founders, and service providers who hold private securities.

The company launched its site in English, German and Hebrew and so far, 70 percent of the investors registered are foreign.

PrivatEquity.biz plans on entering other high-tech centres in Europe and south Asia to increase the number of investors and private companies and stocks to be offered for trading.

The securities of about a dozen companies are offered in the arena. Other companies interested in raising capital as well as other private holders of high-tech companies' securities are concluding the registration and will be presented in the web-based trading arena soon.

"The site enables private stocks' sellers to be introduced to capital holders and private investors to be introduced to investment opportunities," Oren Harel, chairman of PrivatEquity.biz, said in a statement. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)