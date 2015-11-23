(Repeats story published late Monday; no changes to text)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY Nov 23 Four groups of companies from
four continents made binding bids in the expected $5.7 billion
sale of the New South Wales state-owned TransGrid power
transmitter, Australia's biggest privatisation, a source said on
Monday.
The fact that all shortlisted groups bid for TransGrid,
despite political discord about foreign asset sales, underscores
the high global demand for Australian infrastructure, as roiling
global equity and commodities markets drive investors to seek
assets with regulated and predictable revenue.
Investment firms from Abu Dhabi, China, Canada, Kuwait and
Australia were among the four groups chosen as preferred bidders
by the government.
Even as Australian electricity use declines with the rise of
rooftop solar, all four groups bid in a sale widely expected to
fetch about A$8 billion ($5.7 billion).
TransGrid runs 12,000 kms (7,500 miles) of transmission
lines from one side of the state of 7.5 million people to
another. It is one of three energy firms the state plans to sell
for some A$17 billion to fund an ambitious capital works
programme involving building new train lines and roads.
All shortlisted consortia bid by the Monday deadline, said a
source familiar with the deal, who asked not to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the situation.
"The TransGrid transaction process has already shown there
is very strong market interest in regulated electricity
distribution and transmission assets," said NSW Treasurer Gladys
Berejiklian in a statement shortly before the Monday deadline.
Berejiklian added that she will advertise for initial
expressions of interest for the second energy asset for sale, an
electricity distributor serving 1.6 million Australians called
Ausgrid, on Tuesday.
