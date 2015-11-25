* Price tag A$10.3 bln vs A$8 bln analysts' f'cast
* Buyers from Australia, Canada, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait
* State Grid of China was considered favourite
* Proceeds to pay for railways, roads and debt repayment
SYDNEY, Nov 25 A group of Australian, Canadian
and Middle Eastern firms will pay A$10.3 billion ($7.5 billion)
for an Australian electricity network as part of the country's
biggest privatisation programme, beating a Chinese government
bidder.
The group, led by Australia's Hastings Funds Management,
paid significantly above the A$8 billion expected by analysts
for New South Wales state's TransGrid network, topping three
other bidders including State Grid of China Corp.
"This is a stunning result," NSW Premier Mike Baird told
reporters, adding the money would help build roads, railways,
hospitals and schools.
State Grid had been the favourite but the choice of winner
avoids a potential public backlash over the sale of critical
assets to Chinese-owned entities. Last month, the sale of Port
of Darwin to Chinese interests sparked an outcry from opposition
politicians and expressions of concern from the United States.
Hastings, owned by Westpac Banking Corp, teamed
with Australian electricity firm Spark Infrastructure,
sovereign fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Kuwait's Wren
House Infrastructure and Canadian pension fund investor Caisse
de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ). The Australian firms
have a combined stake of 35 percent.
State Grid teamed with locally-listed Macquarie Group Ltd
, had foreign investment clearance and was widely
considered the bid favourite despite concerns about the security
of a network that carries sensitive government data and powers
the national capital Canberra.
The Hastings group won because of a combination of price,
risk and sale conditions, Baird said, without disclosing other
bid prices or sale conditions. Hastings also edged out an
all-Australian bid from pension fund IFM and Queensland state
investor QIC.
The only larger sale of a single Australian government-owned
asset was the Initial Public Offering of Telstra Corp Ltd
in 1996. TransGrid is the biggest Australian
privatisation sale into private hands.
SWITCHING OFF RISK
The sale underscores soaring global demand for Australian
infrastructure, as roiling global equity and commodities markets
drive investors to assets with regulated and predictable
revenue. TransGrid runs 12,000 kms (7,500 miles) of transmission
lines in the state of 7.5 million people.
"It's an economy that has rules that are transparent ... and
that we understand well," said Macky Tall, senior vice-president
of infrastructure at Canada's CDPQ, the biggest consortium
member with 25 percent.
The high price also suggests investors are confident
Australia's energy network industry will cope with the emergence
of rooftop solar and low-cost batteries.
The deal is the first of three electricity privatisations by
the NSW government, with the total sale price expected to top
A$20 billion.
Sydney-listed Spark, which is 8 percent-owned by Hong Kong's
CKI Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, said it planned to
fund its 15 percent equity contribution to the deal through a
A$405.5 million capital raising plus debt and cash.
