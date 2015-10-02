LISBON Oct 2 The sale of Portuguese flag
carrier TAP to a consortium led by American-Brazilian aviation
tycoon David Neeleman in a privatisation this year has been
approved, Portugal's competition authority said on Friday.
The approval came just before Portugal holds a general
election on Sunday. The main opposition Socialists, who are
lagging in the polls, were against the sale of TAP.
The Atlantic Gateway consortium that won the privatisation
is also made up of Portuguese bus company owner Humberto
Pedrosa. Neeleman is CEO of Brazil's Azul airline and the
founder of U.S. JetBlue.
"The competition authority decided not to oppose the
operation, considering that it does not create any significant
obstacles to competition in the relevant markets," the authority
said in a statement.
The authority said none of the members of the consortium
operate the same routes as TAP, nor is there a risk of
elimination of competition on TAP's routes to Brazil. TAP flies
to 11 destinations in Brazil.
The consortium won the privatisation tender in June with a
10 million euro ($11.3 million) cash payment and a promise to
injection 338 million euros in capital. It will also take on
TAP's debt of about 1 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; writing by Axel Bugge; editing
by David Clarke)