BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
WARSAW Feb 26 Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) plans to wind down privatization and will focus on the supervision of the state-run companies, the Treasury Minister Dawid Jackiewicz said on Friday.
"We have taken a different approach than the previous government to the state's assets management. We are winding down privatizations, we will privatize only those companies that are redundant," Jackiewicz told a news conference.
He added that the ministry has identified 19 business areas for potential consolidation.
Jackiewicz also said that by mid 2017 the ministry plans to launch a capital group that would comprise of such state-tun companies as KGHM, Azoty, PKO BP and PZU.
"The aim would be to increase the (companies) value," Jackiewicz said. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea's rapid household debt growth slowed slightly in the March quarter versus a year earlier as some mortgage rates rose, the central bank said on Tuesday.