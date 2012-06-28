June 28 J. Alexander's second-largest
shareholder Privet Fund LP said Fidelity National Financial
Inc's offer to buy the restaurant operator for $12 per
share in cash and stock undervalued the company.
On June 25, the U.S. property title insurer said it agreed
to buy J. Alexander's in a $72 million deal and would merge it
with its restaurant operating unit, American Blue Ribbon
Holdings (ABRH), followed by a listing on the Nasdaq.
J. Alexander's shareholders were given an all-cash option or
a combination of $3 in cash and one share of Class A common
stock of ABRH.
The deal represented a 21 percent premium to J. Alexander's
stock's close on June 22, but offered only a 6 percent economic
interest in Fidelity's combined restaurant operations to J.
Alexander's shareholders.
"We are mystified as to how this contemplated structure can
possibly be of greater benefit than an all-cash bid," Privet's
Ryan Levenson and Ben Rosenzweig said in a letter to the
company's independent directors.
"No shareholder of J. Alexander's wants a nominal, secondary
class interest in an accumulation of businesses that have
minimal overlap with the company's growing market niche."
Privet has a roughly 10 percent stake in J. Alexander's.
Shares of J. Alexander's were trading up nearly 2 percent at
$11.48 session on the Nasdaq.