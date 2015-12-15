Dec 15 UBM Plc said it had agreed to
sell its press release distributor PR Newswire to Cision, a
business controlled by GTCR Canyon Holdings, for $841 million.
UBM, which has been looking to sell the business since
April, said it would return 245 million pounds ($371.6 million)
of proceeds to shareholders as special dividend and use the
remaining for bolt-on acquisitions.
The deal is subject to antitrust clearance in the United
States and completion is expected in the first quarter of 2016,
the company said.
Reuters reported earlier that Cision, a provider of public
relations software, was close to an agreement to acquire PR
Newswire.
($1 = 0.6594 pounds)
