NEW YORK May 20 The private equity owner of Pro
Mach Inc is exploring a sale of the packaging equipment maker
that could value it at close to $1 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter, the latest in a wave of such deals in
the sector.
Jordan Co, the New York-based buyout firm that owns Pro
Mach, is working with investment bank Barclays Plc as
it prepares the company for a sale process, the sources said.
Pro Mach has annual earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization of nearly $90 million, the sources
said. They asked not to be identified because the deliberations
were confidential.
Representatives of Jordan and Pro Mach did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. Barclays declined to comment.
Loveland, Ohio-based Pro Mach provides packaging products,
including bottle-capping machinery and labeling equipment, for
food and drink, pharmaceutical, consumer goods and industrial
companies.
Jordan and some members of Pro Mach's management team
acquired the company in 2011 from Odyssey Investment Partners
LLC, another private equity firm, for an undisclosed amount.
A sale of Pro Mach would come amid a wave of U.S. packaging
companies changing private equity hands as the economy gradually
recovers.
Buyout firm Platinum Equity LLC is exploring a sale of BWAY
Corp, one of the largest makers of rigid metal and plastic
containers in North America, which could fetch about $2 billion,
sources told Reuters last week.
Earlier this month, private equity firm Castle Harlan Inc
agreed to sell Pretium Packaging Corp to Genstar Capital
Management LLC. And last month KPS Capital Partners LP agreed to
buy glass packaging company Anchor Glass Container Corp from
Ardagh Holdings USA Inc.
Jordan said earlier this month it had raised $3.2 billion
for its third private equity fund, highlighting investor
appetite for the so-called middle-market sector involving
buyouts of mid-size companies.
