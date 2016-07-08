FRANKFURT, July 8 German retail group Metro
is buying food logistics group Pro a Pro from Belgian
peer Colruyt, expanding its footprint in Pro a Pro's
core market France, it said on Friday.
While Metro declined to disclose the price tag, two people
close to the matter told Reuters that the deal valued the
business at 200 million euros ($221 million).
Pro a Pro delivers groceries, drinks, meat and fish to
schools, hospitals, restaurants and cafés.
Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch is aiming to expand the
group's services business and earlier this year bought food
delivery business Rungis Express.
France is one of the most important markets of Metro's
Cash&Carry unit, which has more than 90 outlets in that country.
($1 = 0.9032 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by
Ludwig Burger)