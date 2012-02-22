BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
* Q4 oper EPS $4.27 vs est $2.02
* Q4 net premiums earned up 15 pct to $161.6 mln
Feb 22 Property and casualty insurer ProAssurance Corp posted a quarterly operating profit that surged ahead of analysts' expectations, helped by increased revenues and higher earned premiums.
Fourth-quarter net income was $140.6 million, or $4.56 a share, compared with $102.1 million, or $3.28 a share, last year.
Operating earnings, a measure most commonly used by insurance analysts, were $4.27 a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of $2.02 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net premiums earned rose 15 percent to $161.6 million, while total revenue increased 11 percent to $206.4 million.
Book value per share rose 17 percent to $70.84 at the quarter-end.
Shares of Birmingham, Alabama-based ProAssurance closed at $84.81 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
