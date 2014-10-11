BERLIN Oct 11 German biotech company Probiodrug
IPO-PROB.AS, a developer of treatments for Alzheimer's
disease, aims to raise up to 32 million euros ($40 million) with
its proposed listing on the Euronext exchange in Amsterdam.
Despite faltering investor appetite for recent listings in
other sectors, Probiodrug is banking on continued strong
interest in biotech and announced late on Friday that it will
offer up to 1.7 million new shares at an indicative price range
of between 15.25 euros and 19 euros per share.
Probiodrug is working on drugs to slow or halt the
progression of Alzheimer's, as opposed to available treatments
that mainly address the symptoms of cognitive decline.
The company said the offering will run from Oct. 13 until
Oct. 23, with its market debut on or around Oct. 27.
Existing shareholders, including Edmond de Rothschild
Investment Partners, BB Biotech and Biogen Idec
, have committed to invest a combined total of about 15
million euros, the company said.
Kempen & Co is acting as sole global coordinator and
bookrunner while Petercam has been appointed as co-bookrunner
and Close Brothers Seydler Bank as selling agent.
(1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman)