Nov 12 Probiodrug AG :

* Says announces exercise of greenshoe option, increasing gross proceeds of offer to 23.2 million euros

* Says share capital of Probiodrug AG will be increased by 48,796.00 euros from 6,717,102.00 euros to 6,765,898.00 euros

* Says further 48,796 new shares will be issued fulfilling greenshoe option

* Says offer price of 15.25 euros per share