March 26 Builders FirstSource Inc, a
U.S. supplier of residential building products, is in
discussions to acquire peer ProBuild Holdings Inc for
approximately $1.5 billion, including debt, three people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
A deal would underscore the U.S. homebuilding sector's
consolidation, as companies that are gradually recovering from
the impact of the 2008 financial crisis on the property market
seek synergies to boost profits.
The negotiations between Builders FirstSource and privately
held ProBuild are ongoing and may not lead to an agreement, the
people said. Other bidders for ProBuild could also emerge, they
added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
discussions are confidential. Builders FirstSource and ProBuild
representatives declined to comment.
The deal would be transformational for Builders FirstSource,
which currently has a market capitalization of around $600
million and debt of $384 million as of the end of December.
Based in Dallas, Builders FirstSource makes and distributes
building products to homebuilding companies. It operates 56
distribution centers and 56 manufacturing facilities, mainly in
the southern and eastern United States.
Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.6 billion and
income from continuing operations before income taxes of $19.7
million in 2014, up from sales of $1.5 billion and a loss from
continuing operations before income taxes of $41.6 million in
2013.
Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based ProBuild operates about 400
lumber and building product distribution, manufacturing and
assembly centers serving 42 U.S. states.
Both companies are backed by private equity firms. Warburg
Pincus LLC acquired a 26.2 percent stake in Builders FirstSource
from buyout peer JLL Partners in 2006. JLL was left also with a
26.2 percent stake. Almost 10 years later, the two firms still
own about half the company.
ProBuild was created in 2006 by Devonshire Investors, the
private equity arm of Fidelity Investments, the second-largest
U.S. mutual fund firm. Both ProBuild and Builders FirstSource
had to be recapitalized by their private equity owners following
the housing market meltdown that followed the 2008 crisis.
Builders FirstSource has been particularly acquisitive as it
seeks to bolster growth, acquiring six companies and assets in
the last 10 months, but spending only between $5 million and $20
million on each deal.
