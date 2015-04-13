April 13 Builders FirstSource Inc, a U.S. supplier of residential building products, said it would buy privately held ProBuild Holdings LLC for $1.63 billion in cash.

The transaction is expected to immediately add to Builders FirstSource's earnings, the company said.

ProBuild was created in 2006 by Devonshire Investors, the private equity arm of Fidelity Investments, the second-largest U.S. mutual fund firm. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)