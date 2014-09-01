Sept 1Prochnik SA :

* Said on Friday it reported H1 revenue was 17.9 million zlotys versus 14 million zlotys last year

* Said H1 operating loss was 222,000 zlotys versus profit of 1 million zlotys a year ago

* Said H1 net loss was 0.4 million zlotys versus profit of 0.8 million zlotys a year ago

